The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Police investigating after fire damages Wagga home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 18 2024 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Ashmont home was damaged by fire on Wednesday night. Picture by Taylor Dodge
An Ashmont home was damaged by fire on Wednesday night. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A Wagga home and its contents have been damaged in a fire on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.