Police investigating after fire damages Wagga home

A Wagga home and its contents have been damaged in a fire on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to a property on the corner of Bulolo Street and Fernleigh Road in Ashmont shortly after 9pm following reports of a large amount of smoke coming from a home.
A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said four trucks and 14 firefighters responded to the incident and arrived to find smoke issuing from a single-level house.
Firefighters began attacking the flames from the outside, with two crews using hose lines internally.
The fire was extinguished shortly after 10pm with firefighters then working to ventilate the home.
The energy authority also isolated power to the building.
Firefighting operations were completed shortly after 11pm and police took over an investigation into the cause of the fire.
The house and contents were severely damaged by the fire and smoke.
No injuries were reported.
