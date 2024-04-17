The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Nisbet to bow out after chasing one final feature with Wagga mare Asgarda

MM
By Matt Malone
April 17 2024 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayla Nisbet will look to farewell race riding with one last win on Wagga mare Asgarda. Picture by Les Smith
Kayla Nisbet will look to farewell race riding with one last win on Wagga mare Asgarda. Picture by Les Smith

TOP jockey Kayla Nisbet will look to finish her riding career with one last win aboard Wagga mare Asgarda next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.