Nisbet to bow out after chasing one final feature with Wagga mare Asgarda

TOP jockey Kayla Nisbet will look to finish her riding career with one last win aboard Wagga mare Asgarda next month.
Nisbet confirmed on Wednesday that she will join the Sky Racing team next month and retire from riding.
The 29-year-old has chosen the Wagga Gold Cup carnival to bid farewell to her time in the saddle, unless Asgarda opts to go around at Hawkesbury on the Saturday.
Doug Gorrel has the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) in his sights with Asgarda following her breathtaking victory in the $1 million Country Championships Final (1400m) at Randwick on April 6.
Nisbet will continue her association with Asgarda for one final occasion there, or at Hawkesbury if Gorrel decides to go there.
The Wagga trainer also has the $250,000 group three Hawkesbury Crown (1300m) in mind for Asgarda.
"It will most likely be the Wagga Town Plate," Gorrel said.
"Most likely the Wagga Town Plate but two days after there is a mares race at Hawkesbury over 1300m.
"It is a group three and is worth a little bit more than the Town Plate so you would think it would probably be the stronger of the two but you never know.
"We'll probably accept for both and see where she draws and what the opposition's like.
"At the moment it's just a back-up plan but it could possibly come into the equation if it's a really good Town Plate field or we draw poorly or the track's softer up there."
Gorrel was unsure whether it would be the Town Plate or the spelling paddock for Asgarda after her Country Championships win. But he's been delighted with the way she's come through the run.
"She's really fit and well and going great. We didn't even feel the need to stick her in the paddock for seven to 10 days. We kept her in the stable and she hasn't missed a beat," he said.
"She's going to have an exhibition gallop with a stablemate on Sunday. In between the races. Then she'll have another couple of gallops before the Town Plate. We'll just freshen her up a bit and get her back to sprinting a strong 1200.
"She dropped back from 1400 to 1175 for the City Handicap and if she doesn't run into so much trouble she wins I reckon. She can do it. In time I think she'll be a good mile plus horse but right now her best trip is 1200 to 1400."
Nisbet has ridden Asgarda at nine of her 12 race starts, including the Country Championships upset earlier this month.
Gorrel would love nothing more than to see the pair combine for another feature race win.
"She either bows out after cup day at Wagga or if we go to Hawkesbury, she'll go to Hawkesbury and ride her," he said.
"Hopefully, it will be a nice note to go out on if she could win a Town Plate and something on Friday, that would be good.
"She loves the horse, always has had an opinion of her."
Gorrel suggested Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will be given the first offer to ride Asgarda following Nisbet's retirement.
"We'll give Danny first crack if he wants it," Gorrel revealed.
"He's galloped with her a couple of times, Anaelle (Gangotena) has always ridden the mare but he's helped out by riding the other one."
