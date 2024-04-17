Driver slapped with fine after altercation follows two-car crash

A driver has been slapped with a fine following a two-vehicle crash and subsequent altercation involving three men in Wagga's southern suburbs earlier this week.
Police said emergency services were called to Melia Place at Springvale about 7.15pm on Monday following reports of an altercation.
Multiple police vehicles responded to the incident and Melia Place was reportedly blocked off for a short time.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers attached to the Riverina Police District attended the scene and were told three males had gotten into an argument following a minor crash between two vehicles.
The police spokesperson said a 36-year-old man was issued with a traffic infringement notice for the damage caused to one of the cars.
Investigations into the incident are continuing, police said.
