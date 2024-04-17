World's largest Chiko Roll? A classic Wagga icon just got even bigger

A classic Wagga icon just got more epic with the city now home to what's believed to be the world's largest Chiko Roll.
Wagga has long claimed to be the home of the iconic fast-food roll, but now local pop artist Chris Roe has gone one step further.
Mr Roe is now claiming he's made the largest Chiko Roll on earth.
"I've written to Simplot - the company that makes the Chiko Roll, and I've let them know," he said.
"I've also done a bit of research and the only comparable-sized Chiko that I could find was on the roof of a Variety Club car in the Bathurst Motor Museum which is about 5ft long, whereas this one is more like 6ft."
The Chiko Roll was created by Bendigo man Frank McEnroe and debuted at the Wagga Agricultural Show in 1951.
Within a decade and a half the product was stocked by most take away restaurants in the country.
The takeaway icon is now claimed by three towns - Bendigo, Wagga and Bathurst where the food is now made by Simplot.
Mr Roe said the journey to create the epic Chiko all began after he read an article by acclaimed journalist Bruce Elder about Wagga and the roll.
"He got stuck into Wagga and said, 'Come on Wagga, you're better than this... surely there's more that you can be proud of in your town.'"
Mr Roe reflected on this and thought it was "very Australian" and very "larrakin" that Wagga would claim "something as silly as a Chiko Roll as one of it's defining [icons]."
The mega Chiko will go on show this Friday when the Wagga Ambo Gallery opens its doors for Mr Roe's Rogue Thoughts exhibit.
The body of work consists of paintings and sculptural works, with the exhibition combining iconography, history and Aussie 'Kulcha' with a post-apocalyptic, comic book aesthetic.
Also on show at the exhibit is a triptych - three related artworks - featuring a kangaroo in a gas mask.
The first work features a standard kangaroo warning road sign, while the second artwork depicts a kangaroo head wearing a soviet era gas mask and the third work is a painting that also features the marsupial with a gas mask.
Mr Roe said the apocalyptic theme plays on the warning signs for kangaroos in an attempt to raise concern over human impacts on the environment and the effects of climate change.
The exhibit officially launches at 5.30pm on Friday at The Ambo Gallery at 54-58 Johnston Street.
