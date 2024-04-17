The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

World's largest Chiko Roll? A classic Wagga icon just got even bigger

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 18 2024 - 3:21pm, first published April 17 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga artist Chris Roe has made what he claims is the world's largest Chiko Roll, set to go on exhibit at the Wagga Ambulance Station gallery this week. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Wagga artist Chris Roe has made what he claims is the world's largest Chiko Roll, set to go on exhibit at the Wagga Ambulance Station gallery this week. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

A classic Wagga icon just got more epic with the city now home to what's believed to be the world's largest Chiko Roll.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.