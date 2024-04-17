Meet the Wagga racer who started his own career after loving a Netflix show

Every young racer has that one driver who inspired them to get involved in motorsport and for Wagga 11-year-old Ed Knight that racer is Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.
A quick look at Knight's go-kart and you can see the young racer has taken a lot of inspiration from the seven-time F1 world champion.
From his 'Hammertime Racing' team name to racing with Hamilton's famous number 44, it is clear that Knight is a huge fan of the British driver.
It's a fact that Knight doesn't shy away from.
"Yeah I'm a big Lewis Hamilton fan," Knight said.
The 11-year-old has only started competing in the sport in recent years and revealed that the Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' sparked his interest in motorsport.
"I started in rental karts two years ago," he said.
"Then a year ago I got my own kart, so two years I've been karting.
"I started watching Drive to Survive, then I started watching F1 and that's what got me into go-karting."
Knight is preparing for his biggest challenge to date as he is competing in the Karting NSW State Titles that are being held in Wagga across April 26-28.
He will be competing in the rookie class and is confident that he can use his home track knowledge to his advantage.
"Yes I think I have a good chance to get up the top since I know the track well and I think I can be competitive with the top drivers," he said.
Knight recently took the next step in his karting progression which he revealed meant he could compete at the state titles.
"I just got off my P plates, so that was pretty exciting," he said.
"It means I've done five race weekends now, so I'm ready for my sixth race weekend.
"That means I can do them (state titles), if I was still on my P's then I wouldn't be able to do it."
Ed's father Ryan was looking forward to having the state titles in Wagga this year and he believed it would be a cracking weekend at the track.
"It's amazing to have it here in Wagga," Ryan said.
"We normally travel up to three or four hours to go to a race meeting and it takes all weekend to do.
"So being able to have it here is great and I think it's going to be a really good spectator sport too.
"It's also going to be a really good track and it's one of the fastest tracks, I think Ed has been doing 97km/h top speed there.
"We've been to a few other tracks, but so far the fastest track we've been on is Wagga."
The opportunity for the Wagga club to host the event is massive and Ryan was hoping that it would lead to more local people getting involved in the sport.
"We're relatively new to the club, but I know it was a massive coup," he said.
"It's a brand new track and they've been trusted with the state championships for I think the first time in over 10 years.
"It's a huge opportunity and the track's really, really good and I think it will just grow go-karting in Wagga.
"It's a great way to promote the sport in Wagga."
