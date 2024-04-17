War memorial gets fresh lick of paint as part of community service program

Community service workers have given Wagga's eternal flame war memorial a fresh lick of paint ahead of Anzac Day.
Wagga City Council approached Community Corrections asking if their clients could beautify the memorial, in the Victory Memorial Gardens, prior to the commemorative services.
The council supplied the paint and on Wednesday six community service workers got to work with brushes in hand.
Wagga Community Corrections community service coordinator Wayne Doherty said the point of community service work - an order given by the court - was to give back to the community.
"This is obviously a perfect opportunity to be involved," Mr Doherty said.
"They were all more than happy to come down here, and they will all get something out of doing it, because everyone has an attachment to Anzac Day and to be a part of it, I think they will take something away from it for sure."
Community Corrections takes groups of four to 10 clients out four times a day, offering work, often gardening, to not-for-profit, community-based organisations.
"We do churches, community halls, sporting clubs, we go as far as Illabo, Ladysmith, The Rock," Mr Doherty said.
"The majority of the work we do is gardening but we can throw our hands at whatever may be needed within reason.
"If you meet the criteria of being community-based and not-for-profit then reach out."
The fresh lick of paint came as good news to Wagga RSL Sub-Branch president Rod Cooper, who said he was grateful for the work done through the program.
"We wish the program well, it's a worthwhile program," he said.
"The whole of the Victory Memorial Gardens is a memorial in itself - this specifically lists all those who have served and paid the sacrifice or who have served and are still with us, but it recognises all those from World War I forward until this very day.
"This particular spot, the eternal flame, is symbolic of a soul that represents all those who have died in war and conflict and its a symbol of that recognition."
Not-for-profit community organisations can request work to be done by Community Corrections through the program by emailing them at waggawagga_COS@dcj.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.