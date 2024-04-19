Experience the truly exceptional right in the heart town

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This House of the Week presents a unique market opportunity nestled in the heart of Wagga, boasting a beautifully renovated cottage with luxurious features and modern amenities.
Step inside to be greeted by the elegance of polished concrete flooring, creating a contemporary and sophisticated atmosphere throughout the main living areas.
Having been on the market for 30 days, selling agent Andrew Pellow said the home had been renovated top-to-toe, with high-end finishes making it a stand-out in the Wagga market.
This stunning property offers a spacious layout comprising five bedrooms with office and three bathrooms, ensuring ample space for comfortable living.
The open-plan design seamlessly blends the living, kitchen, and dining areas, which all overlook a charming plunge pool and yard, creating a perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment.
The indoor-outdoor concept enhances the sense of space and allows for natural light to flood the interiors, creating a warm and inviting ambiance.
Convenience and comfort are paramount in this home, with features such as hydronic underfloor heating with individual temperature control in each room, ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling, and a solar system ensuring year-round comfort and energy efficiency.
Additionally, the property boasts two instant hot water systems.
Outdoor living is a delight with a private courtyard featuring the refreshing pool, ideal for cooling off on hot summer days or enjoying alfresco gatherings.
There is also extra space in the garage which perfectly cater to a personal home gym.
Above the garage, there is a second floor hosting a one bedroom, one bathroom studio for guests or additional family members.
Situated in a central location, just 200 meters from Collins Park and within walking distance to the CBD, this residence offers the perfect balance of tranquillity and convenience.
"Whether you're strolling through the park or exploring the vibrant city center, everything you need is just moments away," Andrew said.
"Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exquisite property your own oasis in the heart of Wagga Wagga."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.