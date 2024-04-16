New monthly market to 'bring community together', give businesses a boost

A new event will enable small businesses who can't afford retail rental prices to set up stalls at a prime location on a monthly basis.
Pride Australia's Vic Dodds and Amanda Richter came up with the idea to create an affordable monthly market in Wagga.
"The idea behind the event was more or less just to bring the community together in general," Vic said.
"There's not very many central, locally-based markets in Wagga anymore.
"Most are flowing on the outskirts of town."
With lower costs, Vic is hoping the new market day - Markets at the Gardens - will allow more businesses to branch out.
"It was a way for people to come together and stall holders be able to bet on a community-based market that won't cost them an arm and a leg," Vic said.
"Our aim is to be able to be open every month for stalls who can't afford retail rents."
The cost stallholders are charged to participate is just enough to cover the costs of running the markets.
Vic said all are welcome residents as the markets aim to act as a safe space within the community.
"As long as people are friendly to customers - more or less we want to be a safe space for the community, for everyone - for our LGTB community, older people, those with disabilities," Vic said.
A family fun day out with plenty to see and do is how Vic imagines the experience will be.
"It will just be a one-stop shop where people can find something a bit different and enjoy a day out," they said.
"You can make a picnic day out of it."
From food stalls to entertainment, residents can expect all kinds of things on the day.
"We will have a nursery, an embroidery business, a coffee van, candle makers, in May we will also have an animal rescue and an author coming," Vic said.
"We have crystals, Asian street food, dumplings, a metaphysical store, a body artist, honey, plant stores and creative stores."
The markets will also run slightly later in the day to allow outsiders to travel in for the occasion.
Vic said any business wanting to take part is welcome, whether it be local businesses or those located nearby.
"Whoever would like to come is welcome," Vic said.
"As long as you have your council registration, that's all you need"
The markets will run from 11am to 5pm on Sunday at the Victory Memorial Gardens.
