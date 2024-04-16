Riverina uni graduates inspired to make the world a better place

Riverina graduates have reflected on what it means to be the first in their family to graduate from university as 2024 CSU graduations kicked off.
Over 1600 guests will converge on Joyes Hall this week to honour 509 graduates from the faculties of business, justice and behavioural sciences, science and health, and arts and education.
The students hail from across the region and even interstate with graduates travelling from areas including Young, Grenfell, Albury, Griffith, Dubbo, Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.
Wagga woman Montanna Bean graduated from a Bachelor of Psychology with honours on Tuesday after five long years.
"It was fantastic," Ms Bean said.
"It was a very long process, but it was definitely worthwhile and I really enjoyed it."
Ms Bean was the first in her family to graduate from university and she said it was great to be supported by family for the experience.
"It was really wholesome to have them there and to be the first to do that so a very proud moment," she said.
Ms Bean said she despite her background, she was inspired to pursue tertiary studies out of a desire to help out others.
"I knew I wanted to do more with myself," she said.
"I wanted to do something for the community... and what drove me to psychology was my desire to help people."
She added, "some people don't experience the best thing in their lives, so I wanted to be able to try and make their lives a little bit easier".
While Ms Bean began her studies at CSU Wagga before the pandemic, things then took a very interesting turn.
"The first three years were all meant to be on campus, but unfortunately COVID hit and that definitely threw a bit of a spanner in the works, but we made it work," she said.
Ms Bean said the highlight of her course was meeting others already working in the field and getting to know her peers.
"[It was great] getting to meet peers who I will know for the rest of my career and getting to work alongside them," she said.
Meanwhile, Jake Fountain from Young was also the first in his family to graduate from university - taking home a PhD in the field of veterinary science.
"I'm feeling very elated - it's taken a very long time," Mr Fountain said.
He said it has also taken a lot of effort.
"It's taken a lot of determination. They say that the P in PhD stands for persistence and I totally agree with that," he said.
Reflecting on what drew him into veterinary science, Mr Fountain said he used to want to be an ornithologist - someone who studies birds - but then one incident changed all that.
"Back when I was 10, my dog fell ill with pneumonia and was out of home for a week.
"Then the vet fixed him, and from that point on I decided I wanted to be a vet."
From there, Mr Fountain commenced a rather long stint at university during which time he studied veterinary science.
"I've been in the university sector for about nine years until this year and I'm still studying," he said.
"So it's really lovely to be able to receive something for the amount of work that I've put in."
Mr Fountain focused his PhD on the value of on-farm biosecurity for Australian beef producers.
He said his studies looked at different definitions of value, including economic value and assigned value.
His thesis also looked at the relationship people have with biosecurity practices, including why farmers choose to implement some practices and not others.
"The underlying reason for [the PhD] was essentially so industry and government have some information that allows them to work with producers regarding behaviour changes as opposed to trying to enforce something on them.
"We should always be bottom up from producers to government in the industry."
Mr Fountain now teaches at the university himself and is a practicing vet.
CSU faculty of business, justice and behavioural sciences Executive Dean Lewis Bizo said it was "fantastic" to see the students joined by their families for the graduations.
"It's a very special day for not only them, but also the academics, who are able to...see the students they taught over a series of years finish up," Professor Bizo said.
"It's incredibly exiting for us because it's really the purpose to educate people and set them up for the next stage of their lives - for their career. That's incredibly fulfilling and what makes the job so much fun."
CSU Vice Chancellor Renée Leon also congratulated the graduates.
"It is with immense pride that we have assisted these graduates to become professionals in their chosen careers," Professor Leon said.
"They will bring vital skills in essential industries, such as nursing and teaching, to regional, rural and remote towns that need it most."
