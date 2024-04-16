Riverina silo maker booming with completion of Queensland expansion

Walla silo manufacturer Kotzur has the ability to increase its output with the opening of a new factory in Toowoomba last week.
More than 150 people were on hand to unveil the bulk solid storage handling plant at Charlton, west of the Queensland city, on Friday, April 12.
Kotzur had operated out of two sites in Toowoomba since 2009 when it acquired the Downfields Engineering business, but now has one location with the development of the new factory on a 12-hectare site.
The building took about nine months to build and features a 4300-square metre factory space, including a section of shed with a roof height of 24 metres, as well as open plan offices set on about five hectares.
Deputy Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley and Queensland MPs Garth Hamilton and Pat Weir were among the guests.
Kotzur managing director Andrew Kotzur said it was a significant milestone for the Australian maker of grain storage and handling equipment of more than 70 years.
"We are very proud of our humble beginnings on the family farm near Walla Walla. It was there that my father first started manufacturing farming equipment," he said.
"From there, Dad moved the business into Walla Walla and began manufacturing transportable silos from coils of galvanised steel in the 1960s."
As the business grew and technology developed, Kotzur started sourcing equipment from Downfields in Toowoomba and took over the venture when owner Keith Schelberg retired.
Spread over two sites, Downfields did not have the capacity to manufacture transportable silos, which had become a highly sort-after product from the Walla Walla manufacturing base, so discussions about building a new factory began.
Chief technical officer Ben Kotzur said Toowoomba was the ideal location to expand the business and increase manufacturing for its customers in northern Australia.
"The new facility will allow us to continue growth and expansion of our handling equipment capacity and range, and now we will be able to make transportable silos here in Queensland, making them much more affordable for our customers," he said.
"We are eager to start using some of the new equipment that has been installed.
"The whole Kotzur team has been instrumental in bringing this project to reality. Our people are our most valuable asset, and we thank them for their role."
