Wagga med students welcome pivotal moment in state-of-the-art school build

Wagga medical students have hailed a landmark moment as a state-of-the-art Riverina medical training facility marches towards completion.
UNSW medical students joined community leaders at the university's rural clinical campus on Monday to mark the topping off ceremony for the Biomedical Sciences Centre.
The event celebrated a significant milestone in the construction of the centre with the building, in the Wagga Base Hospital precinct, now reaching its full height of 18 metres as it towers over Edward Street.
The new facility, currently set for completion in September, will allow medical students to remain in Wagga for their entire training period.
It will also enable UNSW to support graduating students as they take on positions as country-based GPs and regional medical specialists.
First-year student Madeline Ingram grew up in Wagga and said it was a great time to train up in the profession.
"I'm lucky enough to be studying my medical degree here in Wagga," Ms Ingram said.
The 23-year-old developed an interest in the field at an early age.
"Medicine is something I've been drawn to since I was quite young," she said.
"I witnessed some of the health issues my grandparents faced - all of which occurred in Wagga and other nearby rural locations.
"Under the treatment of some incredible doctors who have been crucial to their recovery and ongoing care.
"Without doctors like these in Wagga, it's safe to say some of the most important people in my life might not be here today, which is also the case for many families in the city and other rural locations."
After completing her HSC, Ms Ingram began to pursue a career in medical science.
"My mum's a medical scientist in anatomical pathology here at the base hospital," she said.
"But while part of my choice to study medical science was inspired by her, I also felt quite compelled to complete such a degree due to the inability to study a whole degree from start to finish in Wagga."
Ms Ingram recalled how she grew "even more eager to study medicine" when it became possible to study a full medicine degree in Wagga in 2021.
She also hoped by completing the degree she could assist in creating a "positive difference in rural health, both as a student and a future practitioner".
Second-year medical student Daniel Tilahun, 19, said he was drawn to medicine for a "combination of reasons".
"I don't think there's another career like medicine that gives you [such a] variety," Mr Tilahun said.
"I remember I wanted to study something that was going to change over my lifetime - and I don't think anything would like medicine."
Another experience that has also stuck with him was when his grandmother paid a visit from Ethiopia.
"I went with her to the GP a couple of times, and she was so grateful for the GP and the quality of care that she could get here but not overseas," Mr Tilahun said.
He said that experience was "super motivating" and "helped reinforce my decision".
Mr Tilahun was excited for when students will study in the new building next year.
"It's getting a bit cramped in the small building [we're in now]," he said.
He said it will also be nice to have more facilities locally, minimising the need to travel to Sydney during the semester.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District chief executive Jill Ludford said the UNSW building was a "new era in medical training for our region", while Riverina MP Michael McCormack said Wagga needed the "state-of-the-art, world-class facility".
Mr McCormack hoped by training doctors in the regions, they would stay in the regions.
UNSW Associate Dean of Rural Health Tara Mackenzie was thrilled to see construction of the building progress as planned and said the new centre was on track to open for students in 2025.
"I'm so excited that next year's students will be able to study the full UNSW Bachelor of Medical Studies or Doctor of Medicine degree in the new centre," Professor Mackenzie said.
"The new centre will support graduating students to take on positions as country GPs and regional medical specialists. If rural students are trained locally, they're more likely to remain and practice in their local community."
Professor Mackenzie said the centre would also allow students to remain close to family and friends and remove the financial barrier of needing to relocate to Sydney to obtain a medical degree.
"UNSW is proud to support and further engage the Wagga community by ensuring we deliver highly trained medical professionals for the future of our regions," she said.
The federal government has made a $21 million funding commitment to the Wagga centre, which forms part of a $95.4 million investment in the Murray-Darling Medical Schools Network.
The state-of-the-art, purpose-built, facility will provide opportunities for specialised postgraduate training working closely with the MLHD.
The expansion of Wagga's rural medical school forms part of the Australian government's efforts to help universities establish medical teaching in the Murray-Darling region over the next decade.
The building will also broaden the opportunities created by the Murrumbidgee Health and Knowledge Precinct.
