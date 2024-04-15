Business owners have 'built a community' but it's time to close the doors

A Wagga family has made the difficult decision to close their business after five fruitful years of service to the community.
Source Bulk Foods Wagga was opened by Jenny and Rick Storrier at 105 Forsyth Street.
"We moved to Wagga about six years ago and we really value good quality food," Mrs Storrier said.
"We couldn't find any good quality nuts and that's sort of how the conversation came up about opening a store.
"We found a gap in the market and we saw an opportunity.
"We also saw it as a stepping stone to what our bigger picture is."
Taking the leap and opening the doors of their business was a blessing, with the duo and their three daughters making the store their second home.
"We wanted to be able to integrate and build into the community, that's probably what our greatest value is," Mrs Storrier said.
"Our oldest two children are often in here serving. It's been absolutely beautiful for them because they've been able to learn some important life skills.
"My eldest daughter, who is nine, is amazing on the tills - so the opportunity it has given them has been amazing."
The regular customer base is also one which has come to mean the world to the Storrier family, but they said it was time for a new chapter.
Mrs Storrier used the word "gutted" to explain how she was feeling as the closing date approached.
"We were really hoping someone would be able to take it on and we didn't envision that we would be closing the doors," she said.
"It's been a challenging but really beautiful five years.
"There will be a void not just in our lives but within the community we've built here, which makes me sad, but I also logically know that new doors open when doors close."
The store will be open until May 4 but may close earlier if the remaining products sell out.
"We still have lots of beautiful quality food down here ... if people want to come down and see what we have, support a family business and say hello," Mrs Storrier said.
The products are sourced from all over Australia and offshore, including chocolate coated fruits and nuts, as well as snacks and spices.
