Driver to learn fate for failing to stop for police even after tyres spiked

A sentence date has been set for a driver who failed to stop for police and led officers on two chases in the space of just a few hours.
Narrandera man Jacob Higgins, 35, will be sentenced in Wagga District Court next month after his involvement in two pursuits last September.
According to police, officers attempted to stop a white Mercedes Benz for a breath test in Ashmont on September 7, 2023.
However the driver refused to stop and police chased the vehicle towards Narrandera.
Officers were eventually forced to end the pursuit for safety reasons, before later spotting the vehicle in Leeton, where officers used road spikes.
Higgins kept driving, even with deflated tyres, and refused to stop once again.
Police gave further chase, but this time in a much slower fashion.
The slow pursuit continued through many streets before police were eventually able to stop the driver in Narrandera about 5.55pm.
Police arrested Higgins and took him to Narrandera police station where he was charged with two counts of driving dangerously and not stopping during a police pursuit and one count each of driving while suspended and refusing a breath test.
Appearing via video link from custody before Magistrate Rebecca Hosking in Wagga Local Court last Wednesday, Higgins pleaded guilty to the charge of leading police on a pursuit, failing to stop and driving dangerously.
The police prosecutor tendered police facts and other documents to the magistrate.
Magistrate Hosking then addressed Higgins, telling him we would be sentenced in Wagga District Court on May 3, 2024.
Higgins will also be sentenced in relation to the remaining three charges at the next appearance.
He was remanded in custody and will appear via video link for sentencing.
