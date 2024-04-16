The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Oh my gourd: Watch as thrill-seeker hits water in prize-winning pumpkin boat

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 16 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In an 'oh my gourd' kind of moment, Captain Adam Farquharson takes to the Tumut River in his boat - a giant pumpkin grown by Tumut's Mark Peacock - on Saturday. Picture supplied
In an 'oh my gourd' kind of moment, Captain Adam Farquharson takes to the Tumut River in his boat - a giant pumpkin grown by Tumut's Mark Peacock - on Saturday. Picture supplied

A giant pumpkin grown by a Riverina farmer has been turned into a boat by a thrill-seeker who wanted to paddle it down a fast-flowing river.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.