Big boost for Wagga drug and alcohol service getting people back on track

A service focused on getting people dealing with addiction back on track has secured an additional transitional cottage for its clients as rentals in Wagga remain few and far between.
A $450,000 grant - secured as part of a joint funding initiative between the Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA) and Calvary - has enabled the Calvary Riverina Drug and Alcohol Centre (CRDAC) to refurbish an additional cottage.
The centre had been working on upgrading its three existing cottages, which clients stay in during the transitional housing phase.
The phase allows clients to get plans in place before going back into the community.
Many clients staying in the cottages continue with their treatment through one of the centre's outpatient/day programs.
In 2023, 11 clients completed the six-month residential program - a record number of graduations.
CRDAC nurse unit manager Belinda Waugh said the four cottages enabled the centre to be flexible with their clients during the transitional housing phase.
The centre is run by NSW Health and Commonwealth grants and is not funded by Calvary
"We started working on three of the houses and Calvary had the opportunity to have one more house but by that stage we didn't have much money left so Calvary national office applied for a grant and we were successful," Ms Waugh said.
"That gave us a huge amount of money and Calvary put in some extra money as well so we have been able to do up this fourth house which will be fantastic."
The upgrades included a new splash of colour, carpet and blinds.
Many clients who self-refer are homeless when coming in, or give up accommodation in order to pay for their rehabilitation.
"It's a big commitment, you're giving away a lot, like your accommodation and your job, and your life is put on hold for six months," Ms Waugh said.
"They do three months in the centre and then we take them out into the cottages and its like a little transition back into the community, so if something does go wrong or they have a lapse we're here to figure out why it occurred and what we can do differently.
"It allows them to drop back into the community comfortably."
The time at the centre also allows clients the chance to save money for a bond, search for rentals and obtain work if needed.
"What we have found at the end of the six months is that no one can get accommodation," Ms Waugh said.
"They're either blacklisted because they've had previous issues with rent while they had addiction issues, or they may just be homeless, we encourage them to go into the private rental route.
"We encourage them to do some work and build up their bank so they can afford their bond and we allow them to stay with us until they get back on track.
"It takes a long time with the rental crisis."
Easing back into every day life is critical for clients, according to Ms Waugh.
"Some people don't even have furniture or anything, so it can be a very stressful time and when there's stressful times there can be triggers or lapses, so we try and take it slow and put plans in place," she said.
"I'd like to see more available rentals for people who are on lower wages. There's only a handful, when you look, that people can afford and if you're trying to get people to move them in a different direction, sometimes them going back to where they came from can be detrimental.
"Everyone's needs are different."
The centre is a place for those feeling out of control and overtaken by their substance use.
Ms Waugh said seeking help through the centre is was easy as calling up.
"It's when your substance use issues have impacted your life - every part of your life, you may have lost your house, your job, your relationship, if that substance use is impacting you ... it can life destroying so this service is here for people who just need to get back on track," she said.
The most rewarding part about working at the centre for Ms Waugh was seeing how patients leave compared to when they come in.
"Seeing people walk in so unwell and watching them walk out with a job and somewhere to live and just so happy and with confidence," she said.
"Confidence is a big thing, I see people come in and they're just so broken and they walk out so confident at the end is just so beautiful and amazing to see.
"Every single graduation I feel heart-warmed. If someone completes the six months we have a graduation because it's such a big commitment, so we have a big lunch and we celebrate that person."
If you are someone struggling with substance abuse you can contact the centre on 6932 6800
