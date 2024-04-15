The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Big boost for Wagga drug and alcohol service getting people back on track

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 16 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary Riverina Drug and Alcohol Centre nurse unit manager Belinda Waugh is happy to have a fourth cottage secured for clients. Picture by Tom Dennis
Calvary Riverina Drug and Alcohol Centre nurse unit manager Belinda Waugh is happy to have a fourth cottage secured for clients. Picture by Tom Dennis

A service focused on getting people dealing with addiction back on track has secured an additional transitional cottage for its clients as rentals in Wagga remain few and far between.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.