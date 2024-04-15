Riverina police release mug shots in public appeal to find wanted men

Police have called for public help in locating people wanted on warrants across the Riverina.
Officers from the Riverina Police District have urged anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police said Daniel Selesele, 25, is wanted on an arrest warrant in Junee in relation to alleged traffic offences in Junee.
Officers have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts but he has not been located.
Selesele is described as being of Fijian/Islander appearance, about 190cm tall, medium build, with black colour hair and dark colour eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Wagga area.
Nathan Saunders, 30, is wanted in relation to alleged assault offences.
Saunders is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, medium build, with brown colour hair and brown colour eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Wagga and Ashmont areas.
Bradly Cations, 22, is wanted by police on an outstanding warrant in relation to alleged assault offences.
Cations is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, medium build, with brown colour hair and brown colour eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Wagga and Glenfield Park areas.
Maclean Fittler, 39, is wanted in relation to alleged stealing offences.
Fittler is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, medium/large build, with balding/brown colour hair and dark colour eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Wee Jasper and Bargo areas.
Eric Sutton, 54, is wanted in relation to alleged drug and traffic offences.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, medium build, with grey colour hair and dark colour eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Tumut area.
Anyone who sights, or who has information about his whereabouts, is urged to call Wagga Wagga Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
