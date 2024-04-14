Promising three-year-old galloper set to resume at Albury on Monday

Of all the animals to pick from, promising young galloper Chop The Ice has an unusual attachment to his best friend.
The galloper is set to resume racing at Albury on Monday in the Vale Chops Stratton Class 2 (1175m) and it seems only fitting he wins the race he is contesting.
Chop The Ice, who has a parochial group of owners, won consecutive races last campaign and is a better version this campaign, according to his trainer Gratz Vella.
"I have got the secret to him. He has got a goat as a companion with him most of the time. It lives in the stable with him and it keeps him calm," Vella said.
"He walks and weaves around the stables a lot if the goat isn't with him.
"The goat has made a big difference as he isn't on the go all of the time."
Many horses have a shetland pony for company at the races, but for Chop The Ice it's a goat at home.
The three-year-old captured consecutive races at Canberra in August and September - his first where he defeated the talented Gundy Guy.
Chop The Ice had two more starts over 1400 metres where he raced below his best and was sent for a spell.
Purchased for $8000 at the Inglis Classic sales, Chop The Ice has already earned $36,000 with his best racing still ahead of him.
"He is definitely bigger and stronger. He has been working with one of my better horses Vella Magic so I expect him to run well," Vella enthused.
Tizso Fab is having his first start for new trainer Donna Scott after winning two of his past three starts when prepared by Mitchell Freedman.
The four-year-old ran second in a trial at Benalla on April 8 and is one of a few strong chances for his trainer.
Scott's best winning prospect could be Snap Book in the Avis Benchmark (1000m).
Snap Book finished strongly when second behind Just Like Liam over 1500 metres at his latest start at Albury where Gold Tracker, which contests the same race, was sixth.
Honest mare Overrun finds a suitable race after finishing seventh in the Albury Cup and is back to the right grade on her home track.
Apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl, who has had one race ride in the past three and half months which was at Holbrook on Saturday, takes the mount.
The consistent Howling Victory closed off intently last stat and is another of the winning chances.
Trainer Kym Davison won the Holbrook Cup on Saturday with Daly Heads and has some strong hopes at Albury with Overrrun and the impressive last start maiden winner Check Side.
The galloper gave away a huge start last time out and was still good enough to overcome the deficit and win.
Fresh from a winning treble at Wagga last week, trainer Gary Colvin has strong winning prospects early in the meeting.
He has Side Cash, Kurokaren, Dupride Star and Trifecta Ruby in winnable races, Add to that, Photo Man and last start first-up winner Cellar Champ in the Albury Demolitions Class 1 (1400m) and it could be another multiple winning day for the stable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.