'I remember sliding on the floor': Euberta Hall turns 100

A rich piece of history where hundreds of families have made many fond memories over the decades celebrated its centenary on Saturday.
The Euberta Hall - a village hub that was built in 1924 and is located on Old Narrandera Road about 20 kilometres from Wagga - has seen it's fair share of community gatherings and celebrations over 100 years.
From dinners to dances, balls, polling booths, events, conferences, weddings and 21st birthday celebrations, the hall has been the go-to venue for all occasions.
On Saturday Euberta residents gathered to celebrate the milestone birthday, reflecting on their favourite memories at the hall.
Euberta Hall secretary Trish Galloway said community halls are the heartbeat of the district, with theirs being no exception.
"With its exposed wooden roof beams and wooden floor, the Euberta Hall has a real country charm about it and is a treasured icon," she said.
"We hope it stands and remains an important part of the community for another hundred years".
With delicious cake, good company and many smiling faces, the centenary celebrations proved yet another fond memory for residents to look back on in years to come.
Euberta Hall chairmen Eric Koetz said there wouldn't be a resident without a story to tell about the hall.
"I remember as a young kid going there for bush dances and dancing with all the other locals and sliding along the floor - we would get all dressed up and go down and spend the night dancing," he said.
"It's great to still have that facility there.
"I's somewhere for members of the community to get together whether its for a dinner or dance and It's available to hire for weddings and special occasions."
For the last three or four decades an active committee has been in place, ensuring the Euberta Hall well-kept.
"We've tried to make sure it has stayed relevant and we've got lots of grants for the state government and council over the years to keep it up to date," Mr Koetz said.
"We try and have regular events there to to engage the community."
