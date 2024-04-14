'Unimaginable horror': MP's care, condolences in wake of Bondi stabbing

Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has expressed his condolences to all affected by the fatal Bondi Junction stabbings which unfolded at the hands of a Queensland man in Sydney on Saturday.
About 3.30pm on Saturday emergency services were called to the Westfield Shopping Centre at Bondi Junction.
An officer attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended and was allegedly confronted by a man, armed with a knife. The man allegedly lunged at the officer, before he was shot.
The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he could not be revived and died at the scene. He has since been identified as 40-year-old Queensland man, Joel Cauchi.
Five other people - including four women believed to be aged between 20 and 55, and a man, aged in his 30s - who were in the centre, died at the scene. They are yet to be formally identified.
Twelve others - including nine women, two men and a nine-month-old child - suffering stab wounds, were treated by paramedics and taken to various Sydney hospitals.
A 38-year-old woman who was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition; has since died.
A critical incident team comprised of detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and the Central Metropolitan Region have established Strike Force Mcauley to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation will also be subject to an independent review.
Following the news Dr McGirr released a statement expressing his sorrow for the families of the victims and to the survivors of an attack he has deemed "senseless".
"My heart goes out to the victims and survivors of the tragedy at Bondi Junction, especially to the loved ones of those lost in this awful act of senseless violence," he said.
"My thoughts are also with the brave civilians, police and other emergency services personnel who showed such courage and compassion in a time of unimaginable horror.
"Understandably, we are all shocked and saddened that such an unthinkable crime could happen in our country and our priority now should now be to unite in support of the victims and their families, and allow the authorities to fully investigate the circumstances behind this terrible event.
"On behalf of our community, I send our heartfelt care and condolences to everyone affected during this time of grief and loss."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.