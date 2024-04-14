The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Unimaginable horror': MP's care, condolences in wake of Bondi stabbing

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 14 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Membert for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr has released a statement following the fatal Sydney stabbing at the weekend. File picture
Membert for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr has released a statement following the fatal Sydney stabbing at the weekend. File picture

Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has expressed his condolences to all affected by the fatal Bondi Junction stabbings which unfolded at the hands of a Queensland man in Sydney on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.