'It's a problem': Not all fun and games as region's kids battle addiction

Excessive gaming is an addiction and may have serious effects on the minds and health of children and teenagers, an expert has warned.
Children as young as nine are presenting to mental health professionals due to excessive screen time and problematic gaming behaviours.
Wodonga's John Torpy said it was apparent that children were getting addicted to technology at a younger age.
"It's a problem," he said.
"Especially with food and sleep, I'm always telling my son to come and eat and sometimes he won't.
"On school holidays he stays up late on the game or iPad."
Mr Torpy said it was a struggle, especially during school holidays.
"During the school year, he has a routine for bed and I don't allow games - that has been easy to maintain," he said.
He said his son often responded with bad behaviours when it was time "to hop off the game".
"I will get straight out refusal or attitude," he said.
"I feel that it becomes an addiction when they isolate themselves to the game or screen.
"Their social life starts to go down, they lose interest to hang out with their friends, and they become lazy."
Accredited mental health social worker Anita Geary has witnessed the negative effects of excessive gaming on children and young people's mental health.
"Research shows excessive gaming can lead to various issues such as decreased social interaction, poor academic performance, and heightened levels of anxiety and depression," she said.
"Although difficult it is crucial for caregivers to monitor and regulate screen time as best they can to ensure a healthy balance."
Ms Geary said it was important to recognise that gaming, in moderation, can have potential benefits for mental health and wellbeing.
"Gaming can provide a sense of escape, relaxation, and even social connection, especially in today's increasingly digital world," she said.
She said games were preferable for children and young people that promoted problem-solving skills, teamwork, and creativity, "which can be beneficial for cognitive development and emotional resilience".
Wodonga Middle Years College teacher and father Luke Harman said he didn't see his children's routine being affected to "a detrimental degree".
"They do have mood swings after watching YouTube for long spells, but I encourage regular breaks and they do stop for snacks, meals, and movement."
Mr Harman said that in his household video games were often a treat and a chance for them to relax, while "mum and dad relax as well".
"It's not all they do when they get a chance - both my kids are involved in sports and extracurricular activities by choice," he said.
Mr Harman said he only allows activity on screen time that was age-appropriate.
"My son is usually like a hawk with ratings on things and pulls me up on it before it begins," he said.
"Likewise as a parent I never play or watch anything non-age-appropriate while the pair is present to encourage similar discretion and awareness in them."
He said it was important to model behaviours.
Mr Harman said he had seen glimpses of addiction in his daughter of compulsion for certain games, especially when she got a new device or game.
"But the novelty wears off," he said.
When teaching he observes many children in a day on average from a multitude of backgrounds and home situations, which "all carry their own expectations and experiences".
He said the paradigm had shifted from artists to YouTube-style commentators and free clicker games that lacked substance, characters, and conceived stories.
Ms Geary said people needed to remain vigilant about "the potential risks of excessive gaming".
"We should also be mindful of how gaming can be integrated positively into our children and young people's lives," she said.
"It can feel overwhelming and sometimes scary for caregivers when trying to monitor and moderate their child's screen time.
"But encouraging open communication, setting boundaries, and emphasising the importance of balance are essential strategies for navigating the complex landscape of gaming and mental health."
