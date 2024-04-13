Four men with seatbelts, but none buckled costs Wagga driver big time

A driver has been fined more than $1500 after he was caught driving on a Wagga road with four unrestrained passengers packed into the back seat of a car.
Around 8am on Monday, April 1, officers attached to the Riverina Highway Patrol directed a white Kia Sorento into a stationary testing site set up on Hammond Avenue, East Wagga.
Upon entering the site police said officers sighted four adult males seated within the rear vehicle.
All four males were observed to not have any form of seat belt fastened across their body, police said.
The adult male Driver was subsequently issued with an infringement notice for driving with four unrestrained passengers.
As the offence occurred during the Easter long weekend during double demerit period, this infringement carried 12 demerit points and has cost the driver $1632.
Each of the four adult male passengers were also issued infringement notices for not wearing seatbelts which is valued at $387 per person.
