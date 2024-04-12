Smith ready to make the most of chance to start season in top grade

Roy Smith had a taste of first grade last year and now that he's earned his first starting spot doesn't want to give it up.
After guiding Southcity to premiership success in the Weissel Cup last year, Smith has been named in the centres as the Bulls prepare to head to Young on Sunday.
The 18-year-old is excited for what lies ahead.
"I'm pretty nervous but I'm trying to not look at the big picture and just focus on what I do best and try to get the job done for the first grade boys and not let them down," Smith said.
"I've been trying to push for a spot in that side as it will only make me a better player playing around a bunch of boys like that.
"I've been trying to push for that spot and when Cleve (McGhie) told me I was starting I was a little bit surprised, a little bit shocked and then reality sort of hit."
Smith was just a taste of first grade midway through last season when the under 18s had the bye.
He feels it puts him in good stead to head to Alfred Oval.
"Just playing around that group of boys, and the couple of guys coming in this year, helps," Smith said.
"I'm pretty keen and looking forward to it."
Smith has been travelling from Tumbarumba to play with Southcity for the past four seasons.
He's stepped up his commitment this year looking to put his best foot forward.
"I'm travelling two times a week to put in for the boys and show I am committed and want to make this work," he said.
"I just want to do my bit for the team and help out where I can.
"I enjoy the club, it's a real little family there."
New coach Cleve McGhie has certainly liked what he's seen so far.
However the clash will be a different one with Smith named alongside McGhie in the centres.
He's mostly played at five-eighth in the junior ranks but has been working on adjusting his style.
"I've played all of my juniors at six but I want to adapt and see where I can push myself," he said.
"Now just to be around the squad I'd play anywhere for them."
Smith won't be the only one making their starting grade debut on Sunday with Young giving second rower Billy Corcoran his chance in the top grade.
Placing an emphasis on their young talent coming through the ranks has been something new captain-coach Tom Giles really wanted to bring to the role.
He feels Corcoran has certainly made the most of it.
"He's born and bred here and I wanted to give him a crack as he won't disappoint," Giles said.
"He will give 110 per cent out there.
"He's a smaller body but he's proven to a fair few people at West Wyalong and in the trials that juniors can debut.
"There's a lot of them coming through and a lot more will get their chance mid-year.
"I was looking in the pre-season to bleed Bill in slowly but he's just proven he can start.
"That way we can ease Jake Kambos in through the start of the year."
Corcoran will join older brother Jesse in the Cherrypickers line up.
