The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Graham ready for return to Kangaroos after a case of itchy feet strikes

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
April 11 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Kangaroos captain Zac Graham will play his first game for the club since 2021 in Saturday's grand final rematch with Tumut at Equex Centre.
Former Kangaroos captain Zac Graham will play his first game for the club since 2021 in Saturday's grand final rematch with Tumut at Equex Centre.

A case of itchy feet has Zac Graham back at Kangaroos and ready for another footy season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.