Graham ready for return to Kangaroos after a case of itchy feet strikes

A case of itchy feet has Zac Graham back at Kangaroos and ready for another footy season.
The former captain of the Wagga club is one of the new faces in the team this season.
The crafty hooker has barely played over the last five seasons, with the 2021 campaign when he was named captain under Simon Woolford the only time he went close to playing a full season since 2018.
Even then it was cut short by a COVID lockdown.
However after sitting out the past two seasons, Grah believes he's got something to offer the club and has his desire to play again.
"I just miss playing with the boys and the culture of the club," Graham said.
"They were the main things.
"We went down to watch the grand final and it was hard to watch in spots and it resparked it a bit."
The 28-year-old had intentionally stayed away from the game knowing it would only lead him to getting back involved.
However he's enjoying being back at Kangaroos.
"I sort of distanced myself away from it as I knew I would get itchy feet, I only watched a couple of games last year, but the couple of games I did watch made me want to get back out there," he said.
"I'm loving it as there's a really good culture at the moment, everyone is getting along be it first grade, reserve grade or right the way through all grades.
"Everyone is training hard and hooking in so it's really fun to be around at the moment."
Graham is set to come off the bench as Kangaroos open the season with a grand final rematch with Tumut at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Kangaroos struggled for back up hooker options when Bowie Foster went down with a knee injury late last year.
Graham is more than happy to fill whatever role Nathan Rose has in mind.
"I think there was a bit of a gap there that needed to be filled and hopefully I can fill it this year for the boys and do my part for the side," Graham said.
The Kangaroos captain-coach is pleased to have Graham back this season.
Especially with the experiences he's had with the club in the past.
"It's always good to have Zaccy back, especially as he's a Roos junior and Kangaroos clubman," Rose said.
"It's always good to welcome those clubs back in.
"He hasn't played in a couple of years so we won't be rushing into it and I'm sure by the end of the season he will be playing some good footy."
Another returning face to the club is Jake Dooley.
He's been given the starting role at fullback with Zeik Foster shifting to the centre after their most recent trial effort.
Rose believes it's the right fit as they look to replace Latrell Siegwalt.
"He's always good but again there's not too much expectation on him coming off an injury last year, he's just building the start of his season, but by the end of it I'm sure he'll be playing some good footy like he always does," he said.
Tumut head into the clash with nine starters from their side last year.
Kangaroos have lost four, headlined by Siegwalt and last year's best and fairest winner Luke Ingram.
As such Rose expects a very different challenge, but one the club is looking forward to.
"For both teams it's different sides running on the park but we're just trying to build off our pre-season and take that in round one," he said.
"The boys, to their credit, have worked hard in the pre-season, and it's been unfortunate at West Wyalong and our trial game we've missed a couple here or there but it will be good to put a round one team on the field."
