The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Go fishing for bargains at Jindera's monster garage sale

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
April 12 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grab yourself a bargain ... Neighbours Barry Dixon and John Waters can't wait for the highly anticipated 25th annual Jindera Community Garage Sale on Sunday, April 14. Picture by James Wiltshire
Grab yourself a bargain ... Neighbours Barry Dixon and John Waters can't wait for the highly anticipated 25th annual Jindera Community Garage Sale on Sunday, April 14. Picture by James Wiltshire

What do a juicer, cordless phone, portable oven and griller, "terrific" fly fishing rod and a table tennis robot have in common?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.