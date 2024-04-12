Go fishing for bargains at Jindera's monster garage sale

What do a juicer, cordless phone, portable oven and griller, "terrific" fly fishing rod and a table tennis robot have in common?
Well, they're among the items up for grabs at John Waters' place as part of the monster Jindera Community Garage Sale on Sunday, April 14.
Hundreds of households in the township are set to take part in the event, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary and supports the work of Rural Care Link.
Mr Waters and his wife Judy, who have been residents of Jindera for more than 30 years, have participated in the garage sale for the past four or five years.
"It's a fantastic event, a great social day and it brings a lot of people to the town," Mr Waters said.
"It's a lot better than individual garage sales."
One year Mr Waters said he just "sold sausages all day" but he's got a big-ticket item rolled out into the laneway of his Dight Street home for this Sunday's sale.
It's his beloved fishing boat.
"I'm getting too old," the 73-year-old admitted.
"I can't launch it on my own and 'she who must be obeyed' doesn't know how to back a trailer!"
Mr Waters, who lives off a laneway shared by three other neighbours, loves the community spirit of Jindera.
"We're all very friendly," he said of nearby residents.
"We often all get together and someone might light a fire and we'll have a few beers."
As for the annual garage sale, he said "the whole town gets behind it".
Maps for garage sale enthusiasts ($2) will be available at the Jindera Hub with the event officially kicking off at 8am.
While many residents will no doubt be tidying up their garages in anticipation of an influx of visitors this weekend, Mr Waters admits his wife is a bit ashamed of the mess in his shed.
He's kept busy with the sheep he raises on a friend's four-hectare property on the outskirts of town and his own sausage-making, preserving and pickling activities.
"Anyone would think I'm half Italian - but I'm not," he laughed.
"I make my own ham and bacon, pickled cucumbers, preserved peaches and tomatoes ...
"That's what I love about Jindera - being able to grow all my own vegies and make sausages in the shed."
