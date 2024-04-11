Carl set for lengthy time on sidelines, City out to continue good start

Reddies replacement player Aidan Carl will spend four games on the sidelines.
Carl was red carded late in their 33-0 loss to Ag College.
He took exception to a tackle that Aggies' Mitch Pattingale was yellow carded for.
However his actions have the biggest consequences after being found guilty of a mid-range striking charge.
Carl should be back in time to play Wagga City on May 18.
However after playing on a weekly registration will either need to complete that process each week of his bar, or register for season, if the games are going to count.
Reddies host Leeton at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Meanwhile Wagga City are out to make it two wins from two starts against another victor from last week in Griffith.
They were contrasting wins with the Blacks edging out Albury 10-7 while the Boiled Lollies started their campaign with a 37-10 win over Tumut.
New coach Rob Cleland labelled it a scrappy win, but thought it was still a good starting point as the club looks to go over better in 2024.
"It was pretty scrappy, pretty physical and exactly what we expected from two teams who hadn't any trialling," Cleland said.
"Our line out worked particularly well, we managed to secure a fair bit of our own ball, but they were crashing a lot of rucks so it got pretty scrappy in the second half but we need enough to win it."
He expects another physical clash against Griffith at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Wagga City are again on the road, while the Blacks are at home again, but it's a draw Cleland thinks will suit in the long run.
"It's good to get the road trips out of the way early as we've got Albury in a couple of weeks as well and then the only one left will be Leeton," he said.
"The rest will all be in Wagga so that's great."
Wagga City will make just one change with Tom Blanch electing to play for Uni Norths.
It sees Darryl Hemopo come into the starting side.
