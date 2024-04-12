'Pretty tough': Farmer Wants a Wife's Dustin opens up on finding love

Having a handful of girls romantically interested in him was one of the most fun things about being involved in Farmer Wants a Wife, a newly-famous TV farmer said.
Condobolin resident Dustin Manwaring, 26 years old, stars in the 14th season of the hit reality TV series, which challenges farmers from across Australia to find love.
"Having all the five girls that are interested in me, you don't really get that very often ... It makes you feel pretty good," Farmer Dustin told ACM's Daily Liberal.
Dustin is a third-generation cattle, sheep, goats and crop farmer who loves to "take the mickey" and describes himself as a "girlfriend guy".
His ideal partner is happy, fun-loving, thick-skinned and has a good sense of humour.
Dustin applied for the show became he wasn't having any luck meeting women in his Central West NSW home town.
"It's pretty tough, especially out here where I'm from," Dustin said.
"There's not many girls to choose from and the ones that are here you're probably related to or that type of thing."
He said he would sometimes make the two-hour trek to the regional city of Dubbo to try his luck but the remoteness of his farm made finding a lasting connection difficult.
Dustin comes from a well-known family in Condobolin - his grandfather was the mayor of Lachlan Shire for nine years - and he said they were all proud of him for following his heart and giving television a crack.
However, he felt an enormous sense of responsibility to continue the family legacy and hoped to find love like his parents shared.
"Mum and my sisters, my sisters in law, were all for it - they thought it was great," Dustin said.
The family - especially Dustin's mum - reportedly enjoyed having the female contestants at the house during the program's production.
"They were really accommodating, they supported me the whole way, and I think they enjoyed having everybody around," Dustin said.
Dustin said it was important that his partner gets along with his family, because they are tight-knit.
He wants to be married with kids by the time he turns 30.
For Dustin, the most important things in a relationship are good communication, loyalty, positivity, resilience and a good attitude.
"I believe all of these things are the foundations to a successful relationship," he said in the show notes.
The program is hosted by Samantha Armytage and Natalie Gruzlewski.
Thousands of eligible women from all around Australia applied to meet the farmers and after a series of speed dates in the Hunter Valley, the farmers will choose their top five ladies to invite back to the farm.
The global sensation has led to 206 marriages worldwide, including 10 in Australia, and 516 farmer babies worldwide, including 27 in Australia.
The new season of Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere at 7pm on Sunday, April 14 on Channel 7 and 7plus.
