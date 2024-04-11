The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Man charged in Wagga over record drug sting appears in court

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 11 2024 - 5:37pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man arrested in Wagga over the largest pharmaceutical drug haul in the state's history has been remanded in custody. Pictures courtesy NSW Police
A man arrested in Wagga over the largest pharmaceutical drug haul in the state's history has been remanded in custody. Pictures courtesy NSW Police

A man accused of supplying 700kg of pharmaceuticals has been refused bail after he was allegedly found with almost $1 million in cash during an arrest at a Wagga service station.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.