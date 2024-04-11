Man charged in Wagga over record drug sting appears in court

A man accused of supplying 700kg of pharmaceuticals has been refused bail after he was allegedly found with almost $1 million in cash during an arrest at a Wagga service station.
Bogdan Aleksandrovich Shadrin, 28, appeared in the Tumut Local Court on Thursday facing one count of supplying not less than a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and one count of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Raptor Squad officers charged Shadrin in Wagga on Wednesday after the seizure of over 700kg of drugs in western Sydney, which police have deemed the largest single seizure of pharmaceutical drugs in NSW's history.
In February, detectives attached to State Crime Command's Raptor Squad established Strike Force Chadderton to investigate the interstate transportation of cash linked to criminal activity.
After an extensive investigation, police executed a search warrant at 8pm on Sunday, April 7.
During the search, police located and seized 722kg of alprazolam - commonly referred to as Xanax - with an estimated street value of $12 million.
As part of investigations police also stopped and searched a truck travelling on Hammond Avenue, Wagga, about 9pm on Wednesday.
During the search, police located and seized shopping bags containing almost $1 million in cash.
Shadrin, who resides at a Greenacre address, was arrested at the APCO service station and taken to Wagga police station.
There, he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug greater than a large commercial quantity and knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail and listed to appear before the Wagga Local Court on Thursday.
However, a last-minute decision saw the matter moved to Tumut where it was heard before Magistrate Don McLennan.
Police documents tendered to the court allege between 8pm and 9pm on April 7 at Auburn Shadrin supplied 722.7 kilograms of a prohibited drug.
Those documents further allege between 9pm and 9.05pm on April 10 at East Wagga, Shadrin dealt with $970,000, which police say was the proceeds of crime and they allege the accused knew this at the time.
In the Tumut court, Magistrate McLennan remanded Shadrin in custody and adjourned the matter to Bankstown Local Court on June 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.