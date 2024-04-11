McGowan brothers to make Saints debut in 'unknown' trip to Coleambally

NEW North Wagga assistant coach Matt McGowan is looking forward ending a long pre-season when he runs out in Saints colours for the first time on Saturday.
It has been a long time between games for North Wagga, as they ended last Farrer League season and started the new one in exactly the same fashion, with the club bye.
McGowan said he was looking forward to making his Saints debut at Coleambally on Saturday.
"It's been a long time coming, it feels like this pre-season has lasted forever but I'm excited to get into it and I think all the boys are keen to get into it," McGowan said.
"We've had a pretty good pre-season."
McGowan kicked 92 goals from his 112 first grade games at Coolamon and will now help form a dangerous North Wagga forward line alongside Tom Nejman and Zac Whyte.
McGowan said it might take some time to function at full capacity but he is excited by what they can produce.
"Obviously Nedgy and even Whytey rolling through there, it's a decent forward line I reckon," he said.
"Obviously we've never played together before so it will take a little bit of time to work out how each other go about it but I think it's starting to click, which is good."
Coleambally opened their season with a 65-point loss to East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval last Saturday.
The Blues have a much better record at home, where they beat the Saints comfortably last year.
The trip to Coleambally is something new for McGowan but he expects tough opposition.
"Obviously they've picked up a few and they're a bit of an unknown, I suppose," McGowan said.
"I've never played against them so it will be different for me but just going off what the boys have been chatting about, they're always a better side over there.
"I think it will be good to go over there first-up and see where we're at."
McGowan, his younger brother Will, Mitch Mattingly and Ash Bennett will all be new faces in North Wagga's team this year.
McGowan has enjoyed the change so far and expects the Saints to improve on last year's wooden-spoon finish.
"I'm loving it. Obviously it's a bit different being at Coolamon for so long and a bit of a change up but it's good. It's taken a bit of getting used to but I'm loving it," he said.
"We've got a young side, a quick side. We want to move the ball our way and don't get stuck playing anyone else's brand of footy.
"We want to play that free-flowing footy and moving it quick, play to our strengths I suppose.
"Both our trial games in patches we've done that really well so hopefully we can take that into the season."
While Matt will slot in up forward, Will is expected to take on the ruck duties at the Saints.
McGowan said he's again looking forward to playing alongside his brother after they both made the move from Coolamon.
"Yeah, we're both looking forward to it. It's a bit of a change up, which I think we're both excited about," he said.
"Obviously playing with your brother is always good and we're both loving it at North so hopefully we can both put it together on the park."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.