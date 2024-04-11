The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Versatility to be Hawks difference for Ashcroft in homecoming season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 11 2024 - 9:50pm, first published 6:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tegan Ashcroft has returned to East Wagga-Kooringal. Picture by Tom Dennis
Tegan Ashcroft has returned to East Wagga-Kooringal. Picture by Tom Dennis

With her first game back now done and dusted, Tegan Ashcroft is feeling back at home in her new East Wagga-Kooringal dress.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.