Versatility to be Hawks difference for Ashcroft in homecoming season

With her first game back now done and dusted, Tegan Ashcroft is feeling back at home in her new East Wagga-Kooringal dress.
The midcourter returned to her junior club this year to reunite with her family and partner after a stint in the Riverina League with Turvey Park.
Being back together, she said, has already exceeded expectations.
"I'm really happy, really loving it," Ashcroft said.
"Having my family and my partner here it's so nice to have everyone there all together, and some of our friends are at the club as well, it's just a really nice environment and community to be in.
"I'm so happy to be back."
Storming back into the Farrer League with a round one win over Coleambally, Ashcroft is feeling comfortable within her side.
Versatility will be a key part of the East Wagga game plan this season, and Ashcroft said they're constantly trialling new combinations down the court.
It is a point of difference she hopes will serve them well.
"It'll mean that teams don't know what to look out for when they're taking the court against us because anything could happen," she said.
"We've got that versatility and flexibility to either mix up our defence or our shooting circles and even our midcourt, we can mix up every aspect of the court."
Adjusting to a new club, and league, Ashcroft has felt the change in playing styles and is changing her game accordingly.
She said there's a different type of physicality on court, and greater grit trying to get the ball.
Joining forces with fellow Riverina turned Farrer League player Claudia Barton, Ashcroft has enjoyed their time together so far.
"It's really good taking the court with Claudia, and not just watching what she can do, but being a part of her team," Ashcroft said.
"Coming in new, I felt like I had to adjust my game a little but until I can get used to those new combinations and the new team that I'm in, but I still felt really confident and a lot of trust in my teammates which was really nice."
Pleased that Barton has the confidence to mix up combinations across the court, Ashcroft has enjoyed learning how to play with different members of her team.
On the road this week to Barellan, Ashcroft is hoping Hawks round one win will be an advantage.
Extreme weather forced the Two Blues game against CSU to be abandoned at half time.
"Going in, I have no idea what to expect from them, I've heard that there is some height in the team which is something we lack, so that will be something to look out for as well," she said.
"I feel like I haven't been out that way in forever so that'll be different.
"We do not have our usual shooting end available but again, we've got that flexibility and versatility, it'll just be a different game again all together but we're preparing for that this week and I have all the trust in the world in the girls."
East Wagga-Kooringal play Barellan at Barellan Sportsground in round two of the Farrer League.
Northern Jets v Marrar at Ardlethan Sportsground.
Temora v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Nixon Park.
Coleambally v North Wagga at Coleambally Sportsground.
Barellan v East Wagga-Kooringal at Barellan Sportsground.
