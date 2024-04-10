Man arrested in Wagga with $1 million cash part of record drug haul: police

Almost $1 million in cash has been seized and a man arrested during a traffic stop on a major Wagga road over the largest single seizure of pharmaceutical drugs in the state's history.
Raptor Squad officers charged a man in Wagga on Wednesday after the seizure of over 700kg worth of drugs in Western Sydney.
In February, detectives attached to State Crime Command's Raptor Squad established Strike Force Chadderton to investigate the interstate transportation of cash linked to criminal activity.
After an extensive investigation, police executed a search warrant at 8pm on Sunday, April 7.
During the search, police located and seized 722kg of Alprazolam - commonly referred to as Xanax - with an estimated street value of $12 million.
A police spokesperson said this is the largest single seizure of pharmaceutical drugs in NSW history.
As part of investigations police also stopped and searched a truck travelling on Hammond Avenue, Wagga, about 9pm on Wednesday.
During the search, police located and seized shopping bags containing almost $1 million in cash.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Wagga police station where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug greater than a large commercial quantity and knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail and will appear before Wagga Local Court on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.