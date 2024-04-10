The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Man arrested in Wagga with $1 million cash part of record drug haul: police

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 11 2024 - 12:09pm, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police seized almost $1 million in cash on a major Wagga road and arrested a man over the largest single seizure of pharmaceutical drugs in the state's history. Pictures by NSW Police

Almost $1 million in cash has been seized and a man arrested during a traffic stop on a major Wagga road over the largest single seizure of pharmaceutical drugs in the state's history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.