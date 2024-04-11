'We just want him back': Henty family distraught over loss of beloved bulldog

A Henty family has been left heartbroken after their beloved dog was allegedly taken from their yard this week.
Bonkers, a 10-year-old Australian Bulldog, has been missing since late Monday night, April 8 or early Tuesday morning, April 9.
A chicken wire fence was cut at the Olympic highway property, which had security cameras installed, but didn't capture the incident.
Daughter of the owner, Amber Marsh-McLean, hopes her father's dog could be returned.
"They live on the (Olympic) highway in Henty and he was just gone, vanished," she said.
"They've had a look around the fences and noticed a bit of chicken wire at the front had been cut.
"Obviously, the person who's done it has seen the security cameras, so they've done it right in the corner where there were no cameras.
"You can see on the cameras that something has got the dog's attention, and then he's just gone. It's pretty horrible."
Ms Marsh-McLean, who lives at Culcairn, said her father "wasn't holding up too well" and questioned what would have motivated the alleged thieves to take the family pet.
"He is desexed, so there's no breeding value or anything," she said.
"Even to sell him, there can't be much of a market for a 10-year-old dog.
"He's not worth much to anyone else, but he's a family dog that we've had for years. We just want him back.
"I work with the neighbour and asked her the next day and she didn't hear anyone around. The first time she heard something was when they were calling the dog's name after he'd been missing.
"It's hard not knowing where he is. He could be anywhere.
"We've posted everywhere on social media, messaged rescues and things like that and we've been keeping an eye out for the meantime."
It follows social media reports three dogs were stolen from a property at Walbundrie on Tuesday, April 2.
Brown labrador Bindi, French bulldog Reba and a Jack Russell named Sir are yet to be found.
An Albury man was jailed in April 2024 for his theft of a French bulldog worth almost $7000 from a Sydney pet store in July 2023.
