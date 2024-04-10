Budding Wagga chef berated for driving at twice the legal limit

An apprentice chef caught driving at twice the legal limit has been told he had no excuse for his behaviour as he was sentenced in court.
Kooringal man Thomas Weatherall, 28, was convicted in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday for driving with a mid-range PCA.
About 8.45pm on January 27, 2024, Weatherall was driving a Toyota RAV4 west along Fay Avenue in Kooringal when he was stopped by police for a random breath test.
Interacting with the driver, police formed the opinion he was moderately affected by alcohol as his breath smelled strongly of intoxicating liquor.
Officers further noted his eyes were "watery bloodshot" and glazed but despite this he was steady on his feet and was cooperative with police.
The RBT returned a positive result for alcohol and police arrested Weatherall.
He was taken to Wagga police station and placed in custody while a further breath analysis was conducted, which later returned a reading of 0.1 - twice the legal limit.
When questioned about his drinking, Weatherall said had consumed half a bottle of wine and a schooner of beer.
During that time, he told the police he didn't eat anything.
Weatherall was charged with one count of driving with a mid-range PCA and ordered to attend court.
Police also suspended and confiscated his licence.
Representing himself in court, Weatherall told Magistrate Rebecca Hosking he is currently completing his second year as an apprentice chef.
Reflecting on the offence, he showed remorse for his actions.
"I don't have any excuse, it was a stupid decision," he told the magistrate.
Magistrate Hosking agreed.
"At the time of driving you had a reading 0.1, twice the legal limit," she said.
As such, the magistrate argued the offence was "certainly not accidental".
"Your decision-making faculties may well have been impaired," she said.
Magistrate Hosking also argued Weatherall should know better given the extensive messaging to his generation on the ills of drink-driving.
Weatherall was convicted and his licence was suspended for three months, backdated to January 27.
He was also fined $660 and ordered to have an interlock installed in his car for 12 months when his suspension ends later this month.
