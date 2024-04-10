Hope for Anzac Day march to be reinstated after 'miscommunication'

Plans are in the pipeline to reinstate the 2024 Batlow Anzac Day march after it was cancelled due to a "miscommunication".
The Batlow RSL Sub Branch made the decision not to go ahead with the march due to Snowy Valleys Council last year informing branches it would be charging them for the road closures.
Secretary Diana Droscher said it was for that reason they decided not to go ahead with the march.
"In September we received a letter from the Snowy Valleys Council stating they were going to charge sub branches for marches," she said.
"There was an opportunity available to apply for grants but we decided at our meeting after receiving the letter that we would not hold the march.
"Unfortunately, at the start of the year at some stage Snowy Valleys Council decided not to charge sub branches for road closures but unfortunately Batlow RSL Sub Branch wasn't informed about this."
Snowy Valleys Council interim general manager Steven Pinnuck said council is continuing to fund traffic management costs for the 2024 Anzac Day marches in Tumut, Adelong and Tumbarumba.
"The decision by the Batlow RSL Sub Branch to discontinue the Anzac Day march for this year has been a result of miscommunication between Council and the Batlow RSL Sub Branch," he said.
"Batlow RSL Sub Branch Secretary Ms Diana Droscher confirmed that the 2024 Batlow Dawn Service and main Anzac Day Service would proceed as normal."
However on Wednesday, Mr Pinnuck announced it was in discussion with a branch to reinstate the 2024 Anzac Day march.
"Following further discussions with the Batlow RSL Sub Branch, council is seeking to obtain the required road closure approvals and secure traffic control with the view of a march proceeding as part of Batlow's 2024 Anzac Day commemorative activities on April 25," he said.
Ms Droscher said the branch was comfortable to miss this year's march, but they will be happy if it does go ahead.
"Once we get confirmation we will post it on our social media pages," she said.
The Batlow Anzac Day Dawn Service will go ahead as usual from 6am at the cenotaph at Memorial Park.
"There will then be egg and bacon rolls being sold at the Batlow Men's Shed and everyone is invited to have breakfast," Ms Droscher said.
The main service will then commence at 10.30am at the cenotaph at the Memorial Park.
