Discover the essence of refined living

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Perched majestically atop Atherton Crescent, this magnificent home epitomises the essence of refined living.
The property is spread across an expansive 1359 square meters of land, with a substantial 315 square meters of living space.
This architectural masterpiece unfolds across multiple levels, each thoughtfully designed to maximise space without compromising on privacy.
There are soaring 3.8-meter-high ceilings in the living area with windows providing uninterrupted, picturesque views.
The property boasts an array of modern amenities including ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, a double remote garage with lots of storage space or the potential for a home gym, and a solar system and ducted vacuum system.
The tiered, fully fenced backyard with landscaped gardens offers a serene retreat ideal for both outdoor entertaining and peaceful relaxation.
Nestled in a highly sought-after location, this property offers a perfect blend of coolness and convenience, catering to those who seek a peaceful yet accessible lifestyle.
Selling agent Grant Harris said the home is priced well below its true value, presenting an "unparalleled opportunity to own a slice of Tatton's unparalleled charm."
