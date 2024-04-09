The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Let it snow! Popular alpine resort records first snowfall for the year

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
April 10 2024 - 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Falls Creek was dusted in snow on Tuesday, April 9. Picture supplied
Falls Creek was dusted in snow on Tuesday, April 9. Picture supplied

A taste of winter was felt at Falls Creek Tuesday morning with the resort reporting their first sight of snow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.