Riverina farmer's narrow escape fuels 3G network shutdown concerns

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
April 9 2024 - 7:00pm
Collingullie farmer Paul Funnell is concerned about what will happen when the 3G mobile network is switched off in a matter of months. Picture by Tom Dennis
A former Wagga councillor has raised serious concerns about the 3G mobile network switch-off after he was caught up in a recent farming accident.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

