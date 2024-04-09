Warning after 'act of aggression' towards cyclists caught on camera

A Wagga cyclist's camera has captured the moment a bottle was thrown from a passing ute towards a group of riders at high speed - an act he said could have seriously injured someone.
Bicycle Wagga president Shane Raidal was riding along Old Narrandera Road near Gobbagombalin with a group of other cyclists when the incident occurred about 2pm on Sunday, April 7.
The riders, all wearing hi-visibility clothing and with flashing lights on the front and rear of their bikes, were travelling towards Wagga when a white ute with a green P-plate on the back approached from behind.
Footage captured on an on-bike camera showed the ute moving into the middle of the road as it began to pass the group, with a passenger in the backseat then seen throwing a bottle out the window.
Mr Raidal said while it wasn't the first time such behaviour had been shown towards cyclists in Wagga, it was only a minority of people who didn't show them the necessary respect.
Many cyclists have installed cameras on their bikes as a result.
"I have a camera on the front of my bike and on the rear of my bike," Mr Raidal said.
"This is the main reason many of us have cameras on our bikes."
The footage helped when reporting the incident to police, but Mr Raidal said the situation could have been a lot worse.
"We thought it was half a bottle of water. It could have easily knocked one of us out, or got caught up in the spokes and knocked us over, and could have resulted in a serious head injury," he said.
Mr Raidal described the incident as an unprovoked and unnecessary attack.
"It was a very quiet afternoon, there was very little traffic, we weren't hindering any vehicles in any way and we were very conscious of the vehicles on the road and we were always keeping to the left," he said.
"There was no reason for such an act of aggression.
"It was a random act of unkindness."
The incident was reported to Wagga police the following day.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers have spoken with a 17-year-old boy and he would be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Mr Raidal said he was pleased with the police response.
"I'm happy with how the police ... handled the situation, they have issued a caution to the passenger who threw the bottle and I think that's a satisfactory outcome," he said.
"I just hope they have learnt their lesson."
Following the incident, Mr Raidal hoped other cyclists would take extra precautions to ensure they were safe.
"The main things Bicycle Wagga advocates for are flashing lights, rear and front, at all times of the day, wear hi-visibility colours and ride in groups - as we were doing on our regular Sunday ride," he said.
"If we ride in a group there's more chance we can look after one another and protect each other."
