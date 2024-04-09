'Struggling to keep it going': Fight to keep fire museum's doors open

A generous community is rallying to help keep the doors open at a unique Riverina attraction that draws in crowds from all over the country.
Retired firefighter of more than two decades and engine keeper Chris Berry moved his firefighting memorabilia into the now 90-year-old Coolamon Fire Station in October 2015.
Relying on donations, Mr Berry and his wife Joanne Berry have operated the station as a fire museum for almost a decade, displaying the unique collection for all to enjoy.
Mr Berry spent more than 30 years collecting the artefacts on display at the station, which he sourced from all over Australia and the world, with some pieces dating all the way back to the 1800s.
While the attraction leaves a lasting impression on its visitors, keeping the doors open while covering maintenance costs is no easy feat for Mr and Mrs Berry.
In a bid to support the museum through rising costs, community members have thrown their support behind the Berrys, raising more than $1400 via an online fundraiser in 48 hours.
It was Catherine Benstead, Mr Berry's niece, who rallied the community together to help ease financial pressures.
"The expenses for operating the museum have accumulated and my uncle is concerned that he will no longer be able to continue offering a special part of Australian history to visitors to the town of Coolamon," she said.
"With the increased use of Eftpos, the museum has seen a reduction in donations to help with expenses.
"The museum costs approximately $6000 [a year] to remain open."
Mr Berry said he was blown away to see so many generous donations being made after Ms Benstead's call for support, and he was particularly heart-warmed when Foodworks Coolamon made a $500 donation.
"Foodworks put $500 in, that's great. It's just a shock, it all helps," he said.
"It costs me about $6000 a year to run the place because of insurance, electricity bills and maintenance."
The maintenance never stops, with simple things like changing the batteries in the alarm system amounting to $100 and replacing the covers on the windows another $600.
The museum also hosts a free muster every year over the October long weekend and covers the expenses needed to close the road and hire entertainment.
The last muster the museum held drew in a crowd of more than 2500.
While there is plenty of interest in the museum, Mr Berry said it had become a bit of a struggle to keep the doors open.
"The donation numbers have dropped down and we're just struggling to keep it going," he said.
"Monday was a good day, we had 40 visitors, one was from Windsor and one was from the Blue Mountains.
"They come from everywhere, they come from all over the world."
Donations can be made at gofund.me/ac66d769
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.