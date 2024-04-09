The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

'Struggling to keep it going': Fight to keep fire museum's doors open

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 9 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon Fire Museum manager Chris Berry and his wife, Joanne, are doing everything they can to keep the attraction's doors open. Picture by Ash Smith
Coolamon Fire Museum manager Chris Berry and his wife, Joanne, are doing everything they can to keep the attraction's doors open. Picture by Ash Smith

A generous community is rallying to help keep the doors open at a unique Riverina attraction that draws in crowds from all over the country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.