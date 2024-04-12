Your slice of Wagga history with modern twist

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This House of the Week represents an enchanting fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary luxury.
This quintessential family home is nestled in the heart of Wagga Wagga's most coveted locale.
Selling agent Anthony Ivey said this home seamlessly blends historical charm with modern finishes, offering a timeless appeal.
"13 Thorne Street is an opportunity to own a slice of Wagga's history with a modern twist," Anthony said.
"This property encapsulates convenient and sophisticated family living, all within strolling distance to Wagga Wagga's vibrant town centre."
With a front yard framed with beautifully established trees, you get a sense of homey seclusion within Wagga, your own personal escape.
Step inside to discover a home that gracefully balances historical allure with state-of-the-art modern finishes.
The home's front welcomes you with a vast, light-bathed formal living area, setting the scene for memorable family moments.
Each of the four sumptuous bedrooms ensure comfort and privacy.
The master comes complete with a stunning ensuite that promises a serene retreat away from the rest of the home.
A generously-proportioned open plan kitchen, family, and meals area exudes sophistication.
The stylish kitchen serves as the epicentre of culinary exploration, featuring copious bench space, a walk-in pantry, and top-quality appliances to delight the domestic chef.
Comfort is guaranteed year-round with the inclusion of ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling.
Venture out the back to discover a covered entertaining space, perfect for alfresco dining, while overlooking the low-maintenance garden and the shimmering inground pool.
"A haven for relaxation or family fun," Anthony said.
Additionally, this classic home offers a separate one-bedroom granny flat with private access, complete with its own kitchenette and bathroom, providing excellent versatility for guests or extended family.
There is also rear lane access leading to a secure lock-up garage and extra parking space.
