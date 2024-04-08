The Daily Advertiser
Reddies relief after prop cleared of serious injury following delay

April 8 2024 - 4:00pm
Reddies prop Jonathon Cudaj has been cleared of any serious neck injury from Saturday's loss to Ag College.
Reddies prop Jonathon Cudaj has been cleared of any serious neck issues after a scary incident at Beres Ellwood Oval.

