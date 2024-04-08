Firies overcome water supply issues to save home from massive garage blaze

A bulk water tanker had to be called in to help firefighters protect a Wagga home after its adjoining garage and tool shed went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a home on Kalmia Place in Springvale about 4pm, following reports of a potential house fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone Inspector Frank Finley said authorities received multiple reports of a structure fire from concerned residents who saw smoke issuing from the property.
"We sent five trucks to the scene where a four-bay carport and a tool shed were on fire," he said.
"We had 24 firefighters on the scene as well as tankers from the RFS to assist with water supply.
"Our firefighters did well to prevent the fire from affecting the adjoining home.
"The residents were able to go back inside [their home] and sleep there and we were able to get the power back on."
Fire crews remained on scene for four hours and were challenged with water supply issues due to the location.
The garage roof partially collapsed and the fire caused significant damage to the structure and its contents.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
