Mayes looking to leave his mark after joining Southern Inland coaching ranks

The opportunity to coach the Steamers has drawn Colin Mayes to the border and now he's looking to turn the club into a more competitive force.
Albury won just two games last season, both against a Reddies outfit who finished last on the Southern Inland ladder, as well as a draw with Deniliquin in the final round of the season.
However the New Zealander has been pleased with their preparations for the start of the Southern Inland season on Saturday.
He's hoping he can help the club rise back up the Southern Inland ladder.
"We've been progressing well through the trial matches and we're looking pretty ship shape," Mayes said.
"We're getting things combining well and connection so we're looking pretty ok.
"I'm here for a couple of years and the first year is also looking at foundation building blocks but hopefully we can shape some winning ways for the next few years.
"Hopefully we can take shape as we're definitely looking at bringing home some trophies, making finals and going on from there."
Mayes is no stranger to coaching in Australia after first arriving in the country in 2019 to coach in Inverell.
He was there for three years, followed by a couple in Sydney before being lured to Albury when he saw the coaching job advertised.
He's enjoying the different experience.
"I'm loving it," Mayes said.
"It's been really good, everyone here is enjoying it and the lifestyle is good away from the big city."
After struggling for player numbers after committing to three men's teams last year, the Steamers have elected just to have the two this time around but have welcomed back their women's side.
Mayes has been pleased with their numbers throughout the pre-season.
Albury takes on Griffith at Exies Oval on Saturday to start their campaign.
The Blacks finished only one point ahead of the Steamers last year and Mayes hopes they can get off to a strong start.
"We're strong in both forwards and back so we're looking at some all-in rugby, being free-flowing, entertaining and hopefully scoring," he said.
"Our game plan is to move the ball from side-to-side and probe for any spaces we can get into but with them we're looking to attack more of the fringes and move their big boys around as I've heard they've got some big boys.
"If we can move them around a bit more and make use of the space later on when they hopefully get a bit of fatigue in them then we will be happy."
