International interest but TEDx wants Riverina voices at coming event

Applications are now open for the first TEDx forum for a Riverina town, inviting anyone with a piece to share to take the stage at Marian Catholic College in Griffith.
Organisers have locked in the college to host the event, and said it was now full steam ahead on lining up a schedule of local speakers for the event at the end of August.
Applications are now open and will close on April 19 before a 'pitch day' in early May.
Organiser Sara Pixley said that they hoped it would give speakers plenty of time to refine their presentation.
"The selection committee will review applications, and invite speakers to a pitch day on first weekend of May. We're hoping to have people appointed and working on their speeches by the end of that first," she said.
"We want to make sure everyone has enough time to work on their presentation - we don't want anyone to be scared or nervous so we're trying to make sure they have plenty of time to workshop and work on it".
Ms Pixley said they had already had a solid response from some international speakers, but had passed on them to focus on Riverina voices.
"It's a grassroots event ... They don't have to be based here right now, but we want to know the connection they have to the Riverina," she said.
She said that the key to a good talk was creativity, and passion for the topic. Talks will be limited to 12 minutes, keeping it relatively short.
She promised that there would be some coaching for speakers, so they didn't have to be perfect right out of the gate.
"They can cover whatever topic people want to talk about but what makes a good talk is that it's an idea that has never been shared before, you can build on it ... We want to take the audience on a journey," she said.
Applications and more information are available at tedxgriffith.com or by contacting info@tedxgriffith.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.