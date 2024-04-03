Man, woman charged with alleged manslaughter of two-year-old

A man and woman have been charged with the alleged manslaughter of a two-year old in the Riverina last year.
Police allege the toddler presented to Griffith Base Hospital on Friday, December 1 2023 with significant head injuries. He was then airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick; however he died days later on Sunday, December 3.
Police were notified and officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District established Strike Force Burtundy to investigate.
Following inquiries, just before 11am on Wednesday, April 3 NSW Police and officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Child Abuse Squad attended a property in the Griffith area and arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man.
They were taken to Griffith Police Station, where they were both charged with manslaughter (DV).
The woman was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV) in relation to the alleged assault of a two-month-old baby last year.
They were both refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court today (Thursday, April 4 2024).
Inquiries under Strike Force Burtundy continue.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
