'Quite shaken': Wagga volunteer surprised at honour for long service

Wagga Meals on Wheels volunteer Margaret Priest was taken by complete surprise when she was honoured for her more than four decades of service this week.
Mrs Priest, 84, received a long service award for volunteering her time to deliver meals to a cross-section of the Wagga community over the past 43 years, during a special ceremony at the Community Centre on Wednesday.
"I never expected this [honour]," she said.
"I was quite shaken... [and] surprised."
She was one of 16 long serving volunteers to be honoured by Wagga mayor Dallas Tout for their longtime commitment to the community.
The Meals on Wheels charity provides a nutritionally balanced meal to frail, aged people, those with a disability, and their carers across the city.
Reflecting on how her involvement with the charity first began, she recalled her mother used to deliver for Meals on Wheels when the family lived in Lismore.
"I went along with her a few times when we were on holidays," Mrs Priest said.
Mrs Priest moved to Wagga in 1975 where she and husband Rick ran Wagga Car Air Conditioning for many years.
In 1981, after her children were all at school, Mrs Priest decided to volunteer for Meals on Wheels and support those less fortunate than herself.
At that time, she recalled how the program was run out of the hall at the back of Wesley Uniting Church on Johnston Street.
"We used to put the food in heated containers in a steel box and lift that up," Mrs Priest said.
"There were about 10 meals per box with little lids on them. We used to take an orange with the meals, which would always drop and roll away, so we had to chase them all over the place.
"Then they moved into juice and now the meals come in containers with plastic [seals] over the top of them, and the desserts are the same."
These days, the meals are now also frozen, a marked change from when she began.
"There's been so many changes from then until now. It's really something," Mrs Priest said.
Over her 43 years with the charity, Mrs Priest has consistently volunteered every second Friday, now totalling in the realm of 1000 days.
When asked what motivates her to give her time, she said it is "very rewarding" and it's all about building relationships with people.
Mrs Priest said she likes meeting people, talking with them.
"I've always liked talking to people," she said.
"I can meet someone and strike up a conversation, even if I haven't met them before. And when you start talking, you end up finding they have something in common with you."
Mrs Priest said for many people she delivers to, the only person they will meet that day will be her.
"There's one lady I visit who lives alone with her cat and she waits when I get there... so... I sit down with her for those 10 minutes or so, and it's amazing - she will talk and want to know what's going on," she said.
Among others honoured for their many years of service was Meals on Wheels president John Craig who has now clocked up some 30 years with the charity.
Mr Craig said it was "humbling" to be recognised for his service.
"It's been a pleasure to serve on such a wonderful committee that provides such grassroots support to our community and ensures people in our community don't go hungry and get safe interaction [with others] as well," he said.
Of the 16 people honoured, ten volunteers were honoured for serving between 20 and 30 years, four served between 30 and 40 years, while Mary Dwyer and Margaret Priest were recognised for serving over 40 years.
Mr Craig praised the dedication of the other honourees and said providing safe interaction for clients was "equally important" as delivering them meals.
He said Meals on Wheels Wagga is highly respected and well run.
"This is seen by the fact these people have given such... service over a long period of time," he said.
"If it wasn't that well organised, we wouldn't retain people for that length of time."
