Southern Inland season preview: Can anyone stop it from being a two-horse race?

Waratahs and Wagga City have dominated Southern Inland in recent history, splitting the last five Southern Inland titles and it would have been sixth if not for a COVID lockdown.
The two clubs share Conolly Rugby Complex but it's about all they like to split.
The rivalry is set to ignite once more with both Wagga clubs looking at least a step ahead of the rest.
Ag College were right up with them last year but have to contend with losing a raft of their most experienced faces.
There's been plenty of turnover among the other clubs, as well as Leeton returning to the fold and last year's finals contenders Deniliquin dropping out, which really opens the door for a number of teams to put themselves in finals calculations.
The battle for third and fourth shapes as an intriguing battle but whether someone can breach the gap and make it more than a two-horse war remains to be seen
Coach: Tom Lamond (third season)
Last year: Third (11 wins)
Key gains: Nil
Key losses: Anthony Taylor, Pat Lemmich, Riley Catts, Sam Carwardine, Ryan Greenaway, Nick Driesen, Sam Nixon
What the coach says: We've lost some players so we're trying to fill the grades with other good second or third graders from previous years and they are doing a great job. We're training really well, we've trialled really well and now it's just a matter of putting it all together. We've been in the top four the last two years and there's no reason why we can't do it again as we've probably got a better forward pack and just have the backs to work on.
Our verdict: The experience Ag College has lost across the park is a massive concern however they showed they could well and truly match it with their cross-town rivals throughout the season. How they recover from that is the big question but the club always has good depth which will be a big boost for their chances. Their lack of real new faces is another big worry but they're starting from a better point than most of their rivals.
Prediction: Fourth
Coach: Colin Mayes (first season)
Last year: Seventh (two wins, one draw)
Key gains: Luke Rayner, Lachlan Gunn
Key losses: Not available
What the coach says: We've been progressing well through the trial matches and we're looking pretty ship shape. We're getting things combining well and connection so we're looking pretty ok.
Our verdict: It's been a tough couple of years on the border with consistency across the park the biggest worry. There's some strong players at the club but depth has been an issue. Not having a third grade this year will help that but there's a big gap that still needs to be filled for the Steamers to get back to being title contenders.
Prediction: Sixth
Coach: Mitch White (first season)
Last year: Sixth (four wins)
Key gains: Solo Fangatua, Jake Johnstone, Apanisa Driti
Key losses: Blake Theuinssen, Andries de Meyer, Dan Bozic, Mitch White
What the coach says: We're looking forward to it. It's a young side and we've got a few big outs so there's been a change of leadership this year but everyone is excited to hit the ground running and hopefully it's a good year.
Our verdict: It was a big fall from grace last year for the Blacks who went from grand finalists to being out of the finals race by the mid point of the season. They've lost even more experience since then so it might take a long time to recover however they are always a big threat at home and if they can get the buy in from the playing group are more than capable of pulling off a few surprises.
Prediction: Last
Coach: Marika Vunibaka (first season, second stint)
Last year: Did not play
Key gains: Waisale Naulumatua, Remesio Maimasirua, Joseva Sania, Villiame Turagaiviu, Tevita Taga, Orisi Rasiga, Rafa Lui, Avenai Tewa, Eminoni Tabuarua, Waisea Duri, Kaminieli Varo, Maikeli Waitui, Iliesa Tuinabua
Key losses: Not available
What the club says: We're taking it every game at a time but training has been good, we've been getting a lot of numbers and we're getting there. It's definitely coming together.
Our verdict: Leeton are looking to celebrate their 50th season in a big way with their return to the first grade competition. It's been tough going for the Phantoms since they went through the 2017 season undefeated and they've tried to get the band back together with Marika Vunibaka back as coach. It's helped them gain an influx of numbers but it's a big step up and consistency is a big worry.
Prediction: Seventh
Coach: Michael Wakeling (first season, second stint)
Last year: Eighth (one win)
Key gains: Richard Elgon, Ollie Breeze, Cam Thomas, James Newell, Fetongi Tuinauvai, Kula Kaloundonu
Key losses: Niall Campion
What the coach says: I'd like to think we'd be competitive. The couple of trial games we've had were quite promising including playing Griffith in one of them and went quite well and Aggies in another and I was pleased with how it went. I'm thinking we'll be competitive.
Our verdict: Reddies have languished at the bottom of Southern Inland for the best part of a decade. They saved their best for last in 2023, scoring their lone win in the final round of the season. However with some new leadership there seems to be a different feel around the club and with some new players on board are set to be more competitive in 2024.
Prediction: Fifth
Coach: Jon Carmody and Mitch Ivill (first season)
Last year: Fourth (seven wins, one draw)
Key gains: Mitch Ivill, Augustus Diaz Giletta, Leo Mauclair, Jonah Saumaisue
Key losses: Jack Ketteringham, Corey Wilson, Tate O'Donovan, Christian Muataafa-Brown, Siaosi Siaosi, Tobie Faulkner, Jim Meya, Will Luff
What the co-coach says: (Jon Carmody) I'm pretty with how we've progressed in the pre-season, our first big test is against Wagga City and we'll really know where we are, but I'm pretty confident we will be up in finals contention again this year and hopefully can go a bit better.
Our verdict: The loss of Jack Ketteringham is a big one for the Bulls to recover one but TJ Sala sticking around is a big positive. It's a fresh start for the club who have turned to some locals to guide them this season. The Bulls have been just a step below the title contenders but better consistency on the road has helped them take a step forward and that looks to continue in 2024.
Prediction: Fourth
Coach: Rob Cleland (first season)
Last year: Second (12 wins)
Key ins - Nofoasa Lemalu, Adam Meeham, Mason Hughes, Michael Gillette, Matt Roberts, Darryl Hemopo
Key outs - Waisale Sauvinaloto, Sam Trood, Adam Mokotupu, Sheldon Tovio, Monson Tuvale
What the coach says: We're a little bit unknown ourselves as we haven't had a trial match so we're probably a little underdone, particularly at game intensity. We haven't done a lot of contact training but the boys are pretty keen to go. We expect to be playing finals footy and that's what every team should be expecting really.
Our verdict: It's always easier to be the hunter than the hunted and after their period of dominance was ended last season Wagga City will be itching to return to the top. The Boiled Lollies have lost plenty of experience but are addressing that with plenty of new faces and they again shape as one of the teams to beat this season.
Prediction: First
Coach: Nick McCarthy (second season)
Last year: First (12 wins)
Key gains: Ledua Leakipotu, Niko Tawake, Charlie Sykes, Luke Turner, Matt Todd, Tom Hallam, Aiden Sauer, Sam Carwardine, Jack Clancy
Key losses: Lachie Day, Sai Ratudradra, Calum Marr, Josh Allen, Josh Gemmell, Harry Darley
What the coach says: I think it's an exciting season this year. From all reports I'm hearing pretty good things out of quite a few clubs with new faces in the zone and it will be fascinating to see how the new tackle height laws will be interpreted on a weekly basis. I wouldn't be surprised if there's some yellow card teething issues early in the season but I think the teams that are most adapted and the fitter teams will cope with it.
Our verdict: Delivered at the most important stage of the season to return to the top of Southern Inland but have lost a number of important members of their squad since then. The club has brought in some fresh faces to help counteract that and that puts them in a strong place to defend their title. Despite the changes will still provide plenty of headaches for rivals.
Prediction: Second
