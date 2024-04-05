The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Southern Inland season preview: Can anyone stop it from being a two-horse race?

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 5 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can Waratahs defend their crown, will Wagga City return to the top or will there be a surprise packet in Southern Inland this season?
Can Waratahs defend their crown, will Wagga City return to the top or will there be a surprise packet in Southern Inland this season?

Waratahs and Wagga City have dominated Southern Inland in recent history, splitting the last five Southern Inland titles and it would have been sixth if not for a COVID lockdown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.