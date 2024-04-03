God is love: Nabiha's Kitchen celebrating 35 years in business

At three years old with pneumonia filled lungs and on the brink of death Nabiha Koriaty was placed in a church for God to decide if she lived or died.
The 83-year-old Wagga businesswoman is well-known among locals as the owner of 35-year-old restaurant Nabiha's Kitchen where she welcomes people of all walks of life and makes them feel at home.
Having grown up amongst the ruins from the World War II aftermath in Lebanon, food and water few and fair between, Ms Koriaty knows all too well what it is like to be left hungry.
It is for that reason when she found salvation in Australia and opened her restaurant on Baylis Street, she opened her doors to anyone in need, feeding them for free if they were hungry.
"I grew up in 1940 in Lebanon during the war, my mum died when I was three and I was very sick," Ms Koriaty said.
"My family had to move to a different town and I couldn't eat or drink - they thought I was dead."
It was then Ms Koriaty was placed in a church for God to decide her fate, and as he would have it, the next morning her family found her alive and well.
At fifteen, Ms Koriaty left school and began working in the city at a boarding school where the chef taught her how to cook traditional Lebanese foods.
In 1974 Ms Koriaty's late husband moved to Australia to establish a life for his family and Ms Koriaty later came over via boat with her two daughters at the time.
"My husband worked two jobs to save up to by a ticket for the boat," she said.
"I believe in God and when I left Lebanon I left everything behind - except for the bible.
"I came in a boat with my two daughters who were five and three and we went to South Africa first and near Capetown the boat came across very high waves.
"We were screaming and I was looking for life jackets but we couldn't find any and I said; 'It's time to read the bible'.
"I found the story about Jesus walking the water and when I read that I found peace and not fear."
Once in Australia new challenges emerged as Ms Koriaty didn't know a word of English.
"I looked to God for help and I learnt English through the bible," she said.
After learning to speak and read Ms Koriaty began selling her food at markets and found many people enjoyed her meals.
Then she found the space she now runs her restaurant out of.
"It was rusty and there was no water, no electricity, no gas, nothing," she said.
Ms Koriaty was with her late husband when looking at the site, but despite her confidence in being able to fix the space, he husband wasn't sold.
"He looked and he said; 'no way, you can't by a shop'," she said.
"I didn't want to upset him so I said; 'OK' and I went to the bank to borrow money.
"I went to the broker and the broker agreed to help me if I signed the house, so I signed the house and my husband didn't know."
Ms Koriaty did everything possible to get the shop up and running behind her husband's back, but he, like many residents, eventually came to fall in love with Nabiha's Kitchen, a home more than a restaurant.
It has been a place of comfort and salvation for many, not just in Wagga, but overseas.
One man who paid a visit to Nabiha's Kitchen now refers to it as 'God's Shop'.
"A man came here from all the way from Argentina, his mother had a stroke and he said to me God brought me to your shop," she said.
It is one of many miracles Ms Koriaty says God has blessed her with on top of healing her shoulder injury and guiding her to help those in need.
In 2021 Ms Koriaty was guided to write a book about her life which has since won an award, another blessing she says was God's doing.
"Three weeks ago my daughter and I went to Sydney and I prayed to the Lord I said; 'God, use me', and our train was nine hours late and the lady next to us had three children," she said.
"Her children had no food to eat and I asked if the lady wanted me to find them a sandwich, she said; 'yes, please', so I brought them a sandwich.
"My heart said to help her.
"I only had $200 in the bank, I gave her $50, and my heart said; '$50 isn't enough, she has three children', so I gave her another $50 and she gave me a hug and she cried."
It was a similar feeling in her heart that compelled her to open her kitchen.
"God uses me to do good and that makes me happy," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.