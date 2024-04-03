The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Record breaking at 49th Bacchus on the Lake

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 4 2024 - 9:22am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The biggest field to ever contest the Bacchus on the Lake took to the course around Lake Wyangan for the 49th running of the event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.