Sink into country serenity

BED 6 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This spacious residence is ideally suited for the growing family. Placed on a large double block, it is a dream come true for families seeking space, comfort and a touch of rural serenity.
The heart of the home features an expansive light-filled open-plan kitchen, meals and family area. The modern kitchen is equipped with a 900mm electric cooktop, dishwasher, corner pantry and breakfast bar and overlooks the rear yard ensuring convenience and style.
Adjacent is a separate formal lounge and dining room, accessed through elegant double glass doors, offering an exclusive retreat for entertainment or relaxation.
With six spacious bedrooms, each boasting built-in robes, space is a luxury that is abundantly offered.
The large master suite with walk-in robe, a sizeable ensuite, and a ceiling fan for added comfort and provides access to the large rear yard via glass doors.
A large third living located at the rear end of the home can serve as a living area, seventh bedroom or secluded workspace with glass sliding doors opening to the rear yard.
The convenient three-way master bathroom enhances the home's functionality with a double vanity and a separate vanity near the bath and shower, elegantly catering to a bustling household.
Year-round comfort is assured with ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling, and a cosy wood heater in the family room.
A great-sized laundry with storage, double remote lock-up garage with internal access plus extra parking space at the front, and a huge fenced rear yard with an inbuilt trampoline for outdoor fun, all add to the appeal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.