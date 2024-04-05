Enjoy contemporary comfort with charm

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Nestled in one of Central Wagga's most coveted streets, this meticulously refurbished residence stands as a timeless gem, epitomizing classic charm and contemporary comfort.
With its thoughtful design and impeccable renovations, selling agent Ryan Smith said this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode presents an irresistible opportunity for discerning homeowners.
"This incredibly unique property was renovated 20 years ago to a very high standard," he said.
"On one of Waggas best streets, it feels so peaceful and tranquil, enclosed from the rest of the world."
Listed just this week, the owners have called the place home for 24 years, only selling to relocate back to Melbourne.
Upon entry, the home exudes a welcoming ambiance, adorned with high ceilings that accentuate its character.
The original structure exquisitely retains its allure, comprising two generously proportioned bedrooms and a formal sitting room.
Large picture windows grace the interior, ushering in abundant natural light throughout the year, infusing every corner with a comforting warmth.
The seamless flow leads to a stunning open-plan second living area, seamlessly integrating a modern kitchen equipped with a dishwasher and porcelain stone benches.
Adjacent to this space lies an inviting sunroom, boasting bi-fold doors that extend the entertainment area, enabling gatherings regardless of Wagga's whimsical weather.
Comfort is paramount in this residence, with ducted evaporative cooling ensuring a pleasant atmosphere in the front section of the house, complemented by gas bayonet heating.
Meanwhile, the rear extension benefits from a reverse cycle unit, catering to varied climate preferences.
Step outside onto the deck, strategically oriented to capture the splendor of morning sunrises.
Here, amid the serenity of established gardens, one can savor moments of tranquility while relishing a morning coffee.
A retractable shade offers respite when needed, allowing for uninterrupted enjoyment of the outdoor space.
Situated on a generous land parcel spanning 480 square meters, the property boasts a leafy backyard and a single garage accessible from the lane.
Additional conveniences include a set of gates facilitating secure parking for a second vehicle from the rear lane.
This prime location affords residents easy access to an array of amenities, including shops, parks, schools, and the picturesque Wollundry Lagoon, enhancing the allure of this rare find in the market.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.